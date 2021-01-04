January 2021 Stock Market Outlook

Stock prices closed out 2020 by notching all-time highs on the very last day of the year. What’s more, the benchmark S&P 500 index finished the year up 16.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index gained nearly 44%.

With 2020 in the rear view mirror, investors are facing a new year featuring many of the same old problems: Surging Covid-19 infections and deaths across the country and around the world, millions of Americans unemployed, lingering concerns about the pace of the economic recovery, political gridlock and a vaccine rollout that’s been slower than anticipated.

“I’m generally optimistic as to the trajectory of the market looking forward,” notes Morgan Hill, the CEO and owner of Hill & Hill Financial in Atlanta. But Hill is a bit more cautious about the first quarter of the year. “January could be bumpy,” he says.

The month starts with Georgia’s run-off elections for its two U.S. Senate seats on Jan. 5, which may provide additional market volatility. And it ends with earnings season (for the fourth quarter of 2020), which analysts currently project will mark the third-largest year-over-year decline for S&P 500 earnings since 2009. Right in the middle of it all is Inauguration Day, plus the first of eight 2021 meetings for the Federal Reserve.

Needless to say, January is shaping up to be a busy month for investors. And no pressure whatsoever, but there’s also the so-called January effect, in which some investors believe that this month’s performance is indicative of what will happen for the entire year.

January Themes: Covid and Consumer Confidence

President-elect Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20 and likely usher in new policies to address the Covid-19 pandemic. While Biden reportedly has no plans for a national shutdown, he has said that he plans to ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

The recent surge in cases in certain areas of the country raises the possibility of more restrictions in the months ahead, Hill notes. Meanwhile, he’ll be watching consumer confidence, which “took a hit” in December.

Sentiment fell sharply in the Conference Board’s monthly survey, from 92.9 in November to 88.6 in December. The Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker also found that purchasing confidence notched its lowest reading in three months in the first week of December. January Forbes Advisor-Ipsos data will be available on Jan. 7, and Conference Board figures are expected to be released on Jan. 26.

It’s not just the pandemic that’s putting people on edge, according to Hill. He believes there’s a general level of discomfort related to the election results and the Georgia run-off races. “People are more than a little nervous,” he says.

That’s why Hill will be monitoring various measures of consumer confidence in the weeks ahead because that in turn drives a lot of spending activity—and personal consumption spending currently represents nearly 70% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). “At the end of the day, it’s all about people being able to work, provide for their families and buy stuff,” he says.

By late January, Hill will be watching to see whether there’s been any change in political sentiment. That’s why he’s urged his clients to take a wait-and-see approach in January. “We’re trying to see how this whole thing is going to shake out and keep cash on hand before jumping into the market.”

Even so, Hill says investors don’t need to be worried about the prospect for the market longer term. “I’m fairly enthusiastic about stocks in 2021.”

Earnings Season: A Return to Fundamentals?

Earnings season lets you look under the hood of public companies. This time around, we’ll get to see how they fared in the fourth quarter and what they are expecting for 2021. In January, there’s likely to be some stock-specific volatility for companies that either exceed or fall short of analyst expectations, which could spill over to the entire market.

Bigger picture, there is likely to be reckoning among investors, says Beau Henderson, founder and lead retirement planning specialist for RichLife Advisors in Gainesville, Ga. “The market is based more on optimism than fundamentals right now,” he says.

The surge in stock prices in December reflected optimism about the eventual stimulus bill and Covid-19 vaccine progress. However, what’s happening at different companies will dictate what happens in the market, Henderson says. “Fundamentals will eventually win out.”

Earnings season will kick off during the second week of the month, with companies in the financial industry leading the multi-week period when companies report results.

The Federal Reserve isn’t likely to make any big changes at the January FOMC meeting scheduled for Jan. 26 or 27—or possibly even for all of 2021. The Fed slashed interest rates to near-zero in March 2020, and it isn’t about to raise them anytime soon. While the Fed has already taken unprecedented measures to prop up the economy—and in turn, the stock market—that doesn’t mean there aren’t more tools at its disposal if the need arises.

Still, Henderson says there needs to be some clear indication in January and the months ahead that stock valuations justify the record-high stock prices. The P/E ratio—the price-to-earnings ratio—for the S&P 500 as a whole has been climbing in recent months, leading some people to argue that the stock market is overvalued.

“History tells us that the longer that goes on, the harsher the correction that will be,” says Henderson. And he cautions that some of the market’s “good vibes” could start to wear off by the end of the first quarter as investors get more information about how corporate America is really faring.

January Volatility

What’s more, Henderson notes that there are unusual factors in play—including the Georgia run-off elections and Covid-19 vaccine rollout—that could also cause some short-term turbulence in the market. Even so, like Hill, he remains optimistic about the stock market’s prospects longer term.

But with the prospect of volatility in January and the months ahead, Henderson says it is a good time to focus on what you can control within your portfolio. That’s why he’s urging investors to use January as an opportunity to look at their own long-term plans.

“Let’s revisit your strategy and make sure that’s on track because that’s one thing you can control right now,” he says.

