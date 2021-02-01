January 2021 Review and Outlook

Many of us were eager to turn the page on 2020 with hopes for a better year in 2021, but January has already brought plenty of noise for market participants to navigate through. Democratic challengers won both seats in the January 6th Georgia runoff, resulting in a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans. On the same day, protests inside the U.S. Capital left five dead, and the House of Representatives later impeached President Trump a historic second time in under 12 months. Joe Biden became the oldest U.S. President, while Kamala Harris became the first female, first black, and first Asian American to become Vice President. The Georgia results initially caused a spike higher in US Treasury rates and a rotation into “reflation” stocks that might benefit from higher government spending and rising rates.

COVID-19 vaccinations started off slow but have since ramped higher. The U.S. now accounts for over 1 million of the approximately 4 million vaccines administered each day globally. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and deaths inside the U.S. peaked during the first week of January and have since been declining.

At last week’s FOMC, Chair Jerome Powell said he does not see rates rising anytime soon and reiterated the committee’s desire to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time. Powell also took a modest position, crediting optimism surrounding vaccines as well as fiscal policy, as the culprit behind the recent driver of asset prices, not monetary policy. While improving vaccine implementation and the potential for a $1.9T stimulus package are certainly helping to drive animal spirits and higher asset prices, monetary policy and portfolio balance channeling, as former Chair Ben Bernanke referred to it, certainly deserves some credit. While the pace of Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAPs) has slowed from last summer, the Fed’s balance sheet has risen 78% YoY and expanded in six consecutive months, and ten of the prior twelve.

U.S. equities rose throughout most of January, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hitting all-time highs in the final week. However, volatility quickly returned in the final days, reportedly driven by retail flows squeezing highly shorted stocks. This movement gained momentum on social media, reportedly causing a lot of pain amongst select hedge funds, and helped drive record volumes across U.S. exchanges, resulting in increased collateral/margin requirements from brokerage and clearing firms. The activity caught the attention of both regulators and Congress, and with that comes growing concerns about how the latter never lets a crisis go to waste.

The small-cap benchmarks were the top performers led by the Russell Microcap (+14.2%) and Russell 2000 (+5%) indices, which have now rebounded a remarkable 144% and 115% from their March lows. The blue-chip Dow Industrials (-2%) and large-cap S&P 500 (-1%) indices were the laggards, and both Growth (-0.9%) and Value (-0.7%) finished in the red.

Energy (+3.8%) continued its Q4 surge leading all sectors followed then by Healthcare (+1.4%), RETs (+0.6%), and Discretionary (0.4%). The remaining seven GICS were in the red, with Staples (-5.2%) and Industrials (-4.3%) being the laggards.

Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar:

One of the more significant developments during January took place in the rates complex, with the 10YR and 30YR UST Yields each breaking out from a seven-month range in place since June of 2020. The 10YR UST Yield gained 15bps to 1.07%, while the 30YR UST Yield gained 18bps to 1.83%. 10YR UST breakevens rose 12bps to 2.10%.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) gained 2.6% representing its 8th monthly gain in nine months. WTI crude jumped 7.6% to $52.20. Copper rose a modest 1.1% for its ninth monthly gain in ten months. Precious metals were mixed, with gold falling 2.7% and silver rising 2.2%. Bitcoin rose a “relatively modest” 19.5%, its smallest gain since September.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) declined seven of the last nine months but managed a modest gain of 0.7% in January. While the trend of lower highs and lower lows is still firmly in place, the DXY came within 1% from a six-year low made previously in 2018. This is an expected resistance level that could potentially lead to a larger “bear market rally” than what many would seemingly expect, and would be fitting if the broader equity markets were in the early stages of corrective price action following the prior steep uptrend since the start of Q4. Note the bullish divergence in the weekly RSI, which bottomed in August 2020 and made a higher low in January.

Earnings season is underway, with 37% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting results. 82% of these companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, vs. the 5-year average of 74%. The EPS surprise is on pace to mark the second-highest beat on record. Companies are reporting earnings that are 13.6% above consensus estimates, versus the 5-year average of 6.3%. In terms of sales, 76% of companies have reported a positive revenue surprise versus the 5-year average of 62%. This is on pace to mark the fourth-highest revenue beat on record. Revenues are 3.2% above estimates, which is on pace to set the largest revenue surprise on record and compares to the 5-year average of 0.9%. The forward 12-month PE for the S&P 500 is 21.8 vs. the 5-year and 10-year averages of 17.6 and 15.8.

Looking Ahead:

Last week’s decline across the U.S. equity benchmarks was relatively modest when compared to the rebound since the start of Q4, or from the March lows for that matter. The major averages are down between 4% and 6% from their 52-week highs, following strong double-digit returns over the previous four months. Yet while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were reaching new highs last week, breadth and momentum were beginning to diverge. The percentage of members making new 52-week highs, and the percentage of members trading above their 50-day simple moving average, each peaked in the first week of January and have since been trending lower. In addition, all the benchmarks formed bearish reversal patterns on the weekly period time frame indicating a deeper correction could be at hand.

Seasonal trends are also not favorable over the near term. CMT Ryan Detrick from Nasdaq-listed LPLA Financial notes that while February has been the best performing month on average over the prior ten years, it is also the worst-performing month in years following a presidential election since 1950.

Six of the eleven GICS sectors ended January trading below their 50-day simple moving average (SMA), while Stapes and Utilities are already down below their 100-day SMA. The Dow Industrials is the first of the major averages to break its 50-day SMA.

Other notable setups include regional banks, with the KBW Regional Bank Index (KRX) gaining 49% in Q4 before running into a wall of clearly defined resistance in place since the start of 2019.

The SOX Index gained 25% in Q4 and 54% in 2020. It has already given back nearly 9% from the highs, and last week’s candlestick formed a large “bearish engulfing” pattern covering not one, but the open/close range in each of the two prior weeks.

The DJ Transportation Index is down nearly 9% from its 52-week highs and is currently testing a cluster of technical support representing its lows since mid-November and the 100-day SMA (now 12,087).

In the big picture, the robust price action suggests investors remain optimistic about the future. Vaccine implementation is improving, corporate EPS and revenues are beating expectations, the Fed is not going anywhere, and Congress is figuring out how it can pass a ~$1.9T stimulus package following December’s $900B stimulus plan. Over the near term, stocks could be in the early stages of an overdue correction as many companies reporting better than expected EPS and revenues have traded down. This could coincide with a bear market rally in the greenback, which we noted above is exhibiting bullish divergences. While volatility is increasing and a minority of stocks are going through wild short squeezes, the overall capital markets are functioning well, and corporations have access to capital. In what is typically a seasonally slow month, Nasdaq had a record 91 IPO’s in January. January equity volumes averaged all U.S. exchanges 15.4B shares per day, versus the prior five-year daily average of 9.8B shares.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

