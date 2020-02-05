January 2020 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary:

The Wuhan coronavirus and its impact on 2020 global economic activity was a large driver of market activity.

The 10YR UST yield dropped 41bps, its 3rd largest monthly decline since 2011.

The yield curve flattened and the 10YR – 3M spread went negative at month end.

Large cap tech earnings drove outperformance in the Nasdaq 100 and Composite indices.

Q4 earnings have largely been in line versus low expectations.

PredictIt betting books has Bernie Sanders with a sizable lead for the Democratic nomination.

The bullish sentiment and price action from 2019 carried over into the first two weeks of 2020, but then quickly grinded to a halt over growing concerns of the Wuhan coronavirus. So far nearly 25,000 Chinese have been diagnosed and approximately 500 have died which effectively has shut down a considerable part of the world’s second largest economy. Entire cities in China have been quarantined, travel restrictions have been enacted including major U.S. airlines suspending flights to and from China, and more cases are being diagnosed around the world. The U.S. may be less reliant than others on China’s supply chains, however in 2019 it imported more than $400B in goods through November. It may be too early to accurately quantify the economic impact to China and the globe, however some projections have China’s 2020 GDP falling to 5.5% from 6.1% in 2019. China’s PBOC responded by using repurchase agreements to supply 150 billion yuan (net basis) of liquidity ($21.7B) which has helped stem declines in the broader markets so far in February.

Forward looking markets responded accordingly with the broad U.S. equity benchmarks declining back-to-back weeks ending January. For the month the Nasdaq 100 (+3%) and Nasdaq Composite (+2%) indices were the only two of the major equity benchmarks to finish in the green due in large part to robust earnings by a number of the premier U.S. large cap technology companies. On the other end of the performance spectrum was the Russell Microcap index (-4.7%), the Russell 2000 (-3.3%), and the S&P Midcap 400 index (-2.7%). The S&P500 and broad-based Russell 3000 each registered a modest decline of 0.2%.

The sharp decline in rates drove flows into the defensive, bond proxy Utilities (+6.6%) and REITs (+1.4%), while Technology (+3.9%) continued its surge on the back of strong earnings from large cap tech. Fears of an economic slowdown and double digit declines in WTI and Brent crude weighed on Energy (-11.2%) and Materials (-6.2%). Healthcare (-2.9%) mean reverted from Q4’s robust gains, as did Financials (-2.8%) which also faced a stiff headwind from the flattening/inverted yield curve.

Copper declined 10% in January and closed lower in 13 consecutive sessions ending February 3rd for its longest losing streak on record (going back to 1971). WTI crude lost 15.6%, declined nine of ten sessions ending February 3rd, and in the first week of February is beginning to breach a clearly defined, seven month support level at the $50 - $50.50 range.

Flows rotated into traditional safe haven treasuries and the 10YR UST yield registered its 3rd biggest monthly decline (-41bps) since the summer of 2011. According to the CME, futures are currently pricing in an 82% probability for one 25bps rate cut by the end of 2020 versus 66% at the start of the year. In the final days of January the 10YR – 3Month Treasury spread inverted for the first time since early/mid-October.

At roughly the midpoint of Q4 earnings season and results are playing out as expected with large bank earnings helping sentiment. As of Friday January 27th about 45% of S&P 500 companies reported results, according to FactSet data. The blended earnings growth rate of -0.3% is an improvement over the expected decline of 1.6% at the beginning of the quarter, though companies generally beat estimates. The percentage of companies beating estimates, 69%, is currently below the 1-year (74%) and 5-year (72%) average. The current trajectory implies flat earnings growth for Q4 compared to the approximate 2% declines initially expected by analysts.

The volatility we saw in January had less to do with corporate earnings but rather fears of the coronavirus and its impact on future global economic activity. To the extent earnings are a factor, investors hope for improvements during 2020, particularly in the second half of the year. During the month of January, analysts lowered earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 for Q1 by about 0.8%. While a small adjustment, it’s consistent with the estimate declines that occurred as each quarter in 2019 approached.

The current earnings growth estimates for 2020 are as follows:

Q1 3.7% Q2 6.1% Q3 10.1% Q4 13.2% 2020 9.1%

Equity investors are being patient after flat 2019 results but expectations of sharply improving results in the second half of this year will need to play out to justify current near-record valuations.

Looking Ahead:

The Iowa caucus is already in the rearview mirror with New Hampshire to follow on February 11th. While both states combined represent less than 4% of the total Democratic delegates up for grabs, candidates who have won both states have historically gone on to win the nomination. This time could be different given the uncertainty surrounding the vote count in Iowa. PredictIt betting books currently has Sanders (40c) well ahead of the pack, followed by Bloomberg (22c), Biden (18c), Buttigieg (15c) and Warren (5c). Markets are not likely priced for a Democratic front runner with more than $30 trillion of progressive “tax and spend” policy proposals and proposals that include significant changes in the healthcare and energy industries.

From a markets perspective the coronavirus fears are easing in February as there appears to be a slowing of incidents outside of China and hope for a treatment. The S&P 500 is up the first three days in February, gaining as much as 3.2% and bringing it within 0.2% of all-time highs, while the Nasdaq 100 has already made new highs.

The S&P 500 is rich with a forward PE of about 19, a sharp increase over the 15 handle in place just one year ago and the 10-year average of 16. This is due to stocks hitting record highs despite a lack of earnings growth, helped by a now-dovish Fed. As we look forward, there seems to be hope that the contra virus (and related economic and earnings impacts) can be contained, that the Fed and global central banks will maintain ongoing stimulus measures, and that global growth will pick up later this year. Stocks seem “priced for perfection” with the S&P 500 approaching valuations that have led to two corrections just since 2016.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED

