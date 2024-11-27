Janssen treatment of multiple myeloma granted FDA orphan status

Janssen Research & Development was granted FDA orphan designation for a treatment of multiple myeloma, according to a post to the agency’s website.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JNJ:
- Sanofi (SNY) Is Seeking to Change How It Gives Discounts to Hospitals
- Sanofi planning changes to 340B hospital drug discount plan, WSJ reports
- JNJ seeks FDA approval of subcutaneous induction regimen of Tremfya
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Johnson & Johnson, Merck cutting jobs in China, Bloomberg reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.