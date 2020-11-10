Janssen, Novavax plan Mexican late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials, minister says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen unit has received the green light to carry out late stage trials for its coronavirus vaccine in Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday.

He said U.S. vaccine developer Novavax Inc NVAX.O earlier this month also presented health authorities with a request to conduct phase 3 testing in Mexico.

