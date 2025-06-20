BioTech
JNJ

Janssen-Cilag: DARZALEX Receives Positive CHMP Opinion

June 20, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced that the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of a new indication for DARZALEX, or daratumumab, subcutaneous formulation as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with smouldering multiple myeloma at high-risk of developing multiple myeloma. The CHMP recommendation is supported by data from the Phase 3 AQUILA study.

Ester in't Groen, EMEA Therapeutic Area Head Haematology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, said: "Pending European Commission approval, patients and physicians will have an option to treat high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma, with the aim to intercept this complex blood cancer before it develops into active disease and importantly, before end-organ damage occurs."

