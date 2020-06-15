Janssen: Long-term Trial Shows TREMFYA As Efficacious Therapy In Plaque Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Monday new long-term plaque psoriasis data for TREMFYA (guselkumab).

The company noted that the first-in-class treatment showed consistent, high levels of skin clearance through four years in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

In the open-label extension of VOYAGE 2, at four years, 80 percent of patients who were treated with guselkumab 100 mg every 8 weeks, achieved at least 90 percent improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index or PASI 90 score.

According to the company, Guselkumab is the first monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23, and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, to have been approved by the European Commission.

Kristian Reichi, lead investigator of the VOYAGE 2 study, said, "Results from the VOYAGE 2 study demonstrate guselkumab as an efficacious therapy through four years, providing patients who may be experiencing chronic psoriatic symptoms with a long-term treatment option."

Separately, data from the randomised, placebo-controlled, head-to-head, Phase 3 VOYAGE 1 trial comparing patient-reported outcomes between those being treated with guselkumab and those being treated with adalimumab are also being shared online as a poster.

The new analysis show a higher proportion of patients treated with guselkumab reported symptom-free and sign-free status through 48 weeks versus adalimumab.

