Janover Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Q4 2024 with 488% Increase in SaaS Subscription Revenue

Janover Inc. reports significant growth in SaaS revenue and reduced net loss for Q4 and full year 2024.

Janover Inc. announced a significant business update along with its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported an impressive 488% year-over-year increase in its Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription revenue, contributing to an 80% rise in total revenue for Q4, amounting to approximately $629,000. Yearly annual recurring revenue (ARR) saw a substantial growth of 194%, reaching about $812,000. The CEO highlighted the successful transition to a subscription-first model, noting improved financial metrics including a 59% reduction in net loss for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. This shift is supplemented by new marketing initiatives for their platforms like Janover Pro and Janover Engage. Overall, Janover aims to focus on increasing recurring revenue while successfully managing operational costs.

488% year-over-year increase in Q4 SaaS subscription revenue, indicating strong demand and effective business strategy shift.

80% year-over-year growth in total revenue for Q4, showcasing significant expansion in the company’s market presence.

194% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reflecting a successful transition towards a subscription-based revenue model.

59% year-over-year improvement in Q4 net loss, showing progress in cost management and operating efficiency.

Despite a significant 80% increase in quarterly revenue, the total revenue remained relatively low at approximately $629,000 for Q4 2024, indicating challenges in scaling operations.

Although the company reported a reduction in net loss, it still incurred a net loss of approximately $2.7 million for the year, highlighting ongoing financial struggles.

The company's total assets decreased from approximately $6.7 million in 2023 to $4.4 million in 2024, which may indicate liquidity issues or difficulties in maintaining asset value.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR)



("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled platform connecting the commercial real estate industry, provided a business update and announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







488% YoY increase in Q4 Software as a Service (“SaaS”) subscription revenue



80% YoY Q4 revenue growth



194% YoY increase in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”)



59% YoY improvement in Q4 net loss



73% YoY improvement in Q4 cash flow from operations











Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, said, "Our fourth quarter results demonstrate the powerful and accelerating transformation we've undergone in the past year, with SaaS subscription revenue up 488% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, that’s 14x growth for the entire year. This further validates our strategic pivot to a subscription-first business model, and I am incredibly excited about what lies ahead with our fourth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth with net income and subscription revenue improvement over the past four quarters.”







Financial Results







Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $629,000, as compared to approximately $350,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $279,000, or 80%. The increase in revenue for the quarter was due primarily to an increase in subscription revenue related to our SaaS business, as well as an increase in platform fees, revenue related to our traditional debt business. In 2024, the Company started to market its lender marketplace: Janover Pro, its equity marketplace: Janover Engage, and its artificial intelligence technology: Janover AI (as a software as a service). Subscription Revenue also includes Janover Connect (formerly known as Groundbreaker), our real estate syndication software and investor portal and our Insurtech subsidiary. The revenue derived from these SaaS subscriptions will be recognized over the term of the SaaS agreement. Subscription revenue was approximately $480,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $32,000 for the same period the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, approximately 23% of our total revenue was recurring revenue, compared to less than 1%, as there was only a minimal amount of recurring revenue in fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2025, we will continue to focus on transitioning from transactional debt revenue to the more predictable and profitable recurring SaaS subscription revenue. At December 31, 2024, our ARR reached approximately $812,000, compared to approximately $276,000 in the prior year, an increase of 194%. The recurring revenue in the prior year represented our acquisition of Groundbreaker, rebranded as Janover Connect, in November 2023. ARR increased sequentially by approximately 69%, which was approximately $480,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. ARR represents an annualization of our recurring revenue, which assumes a full year of revenue.





Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $486,000 as compared to approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $691,000, or 59%. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $2.7 million as compared to approximately $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $647,000, or 19%. The reduction to our net loss for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was primarily due to significant cost cutting across the organization and one-time IPO-related expenses and stock issuances for services in the prior year.















Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

















Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

















$ Growth

















% Growth





















Platform fees







$443,661









$318,670









$124,991









39





%











Subscription revenue







185,220









31,520









153,700









488





%











Total revenue







628,881









350,190









278,691









80





%











Annual recurring revenue (ARR)







811,884









276,127









535,757









194





%















About Janover Inc.







Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).





To view the latest investor presentation, please visit





https://ir.janover.co/





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 1-A related to the public offering (SEC File No. 024-12458) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Company Contact:







Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO





Tel: (561) 782-2788





Email:



IR@janover.co





















JANOVER INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





















































































December 31,













December 31,

















































2024













2023













ASSETS











































Total current assets













2,935,081













5,292,177













Total assets









$





4,375,775









$





6,683,825























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Total current liabilities













592,887













675,095













Total liabilities













873,844













867,847













Total stockholders' equity













3,501,931













5,815,978













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

























$





4,375,775









$





6,683,825







































































JANOVER INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS





























































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenues:









































Platform fees









$





443,661













$





318,670













$





1,619,577













$





1,971,635













Subscription revenue













185,220

















31,520

















480,083

















31,520













Total Revenues













628,881

















350,190

















2,099,660

















2,003,155













Cost of revenues













7,599

















-

















31,897

















-













Gross profit













621,282

















350,190

















2,067,763

















2,003,155





















































Operating expenses:









































Sales and marketing













368,488

















601,840

















1,496,640

















1,975,219













Research and development













176,223

















349,629

















654,803

















792,131













General and administrative













622,030

















643,728

















2,612,603

















2,639,785













Depreciation and amortization













50,714

















805

















223,982

















912













Impairment expense













83,219

















-

















83,219

















-













Total operating expenses













1,300,674

















1,596,002

















5,071,247

















5,408,047













Loss from operations













(679,392





)













(1,245,812





)













(3,003,484





)













(3,404,892





)

















































Other income:









































Total other income













193,319

















68,583

















276,700

















31,098













Net loss









$





(486,073





)









$





(1,177,229





)









$





(2,726,784





)









$





(3,373,794





)

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted













1,413,510

















1,313,667

















1,395,040

















1,056,447





















































Net loss per common share - basic and diluted









$





(0.34





)









$





(0.90





)









$





(1.95





)









$





(3.19





)







