News & Insights

Stocks
JNVR

Janover Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Q4 2024 with 488% Increase in SaaS Subscription Revenue

March 13, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Janover Inc. reports significant growth in SaaS revenue and reduced net loss for Q4 and full year 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Janover Inc. announced a significant business update along with its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported an impressive 488% year-over-year increase in its Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription revenue, contributing to an 80% rise in total revenue for Q4, amounting to approximately $629,000. Yearly annual recurring revenue (ARR) saw a substantial growth of 194%, reaching about $812,000. The CEO highlighted the successful transition to a subscription-first model, noting improved financial metrics including a 59% reduction in net loss for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. This shift is supplemented by new marketing initiatives for their platforms like Janover Pro and Janover Engage. Overall, Janover aims to focus on increasing recurring revenue while successfully managing operational costs.

Potential Positives

  • 488% year-over-year increase in Q4 SaaS subscription revenue, indicating strong demand and effective business strategy shift.
  • 80% year-over-year growth in total revenue for Q4, showcasing significant expansion in the company’s market presence.
  • 194% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reflecting a successful transition towards a subscription-based revenue model.
  • 59% year-over-year improvement in Q4 net loss, showing progress in cost management and operating efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a significant 80% increase in quarterly revenue, the total revenue remained relatively low at approximately $629,000 for Q4 2024, indicating challenges in scaling operations.
  • Although the company reported a reduction in net loss, it still incurred a net loss of approximately $2.7 million for the year, highlighting ongoing financial struggles.
  • The company's total assets decreased from approximately $6.7 million in 2023 to $4.4 million in 2024, which may indicate liquidity issues or difficulties in maintaining asset value.

FAQ

What are Janover Inc.'s Q4 2024 financial highlights?

Janover reported an 80% increase in revenue and a 488% rise in SaaS subscription revenue year-over-year in Q4 2024.

How much did Janover's annual recurring revenue grow in 2024?

Janover's annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 194%, reaching approximately $812,000 compared to $276,000 the previous year.

What was Janover's net loss for Q4 2024?

Janover reported a net loss of approximately $486,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, improving by 59% year-over-year.

What strategic changes has Janover Inc. implemented recently?

Janover has transitioned to a subscription-first business model, focusing on expanding its SaaS offerings and recurring revenue streams.

Who can benefit from Janover's AI-enabled platform?

Janover's platform serves multifamily and commercial property professionals, lenders, and investors, facilitating billions in debt financing annually.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$JNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JNVR stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR)

("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled platform connecting the commercial real estate industry, provided a business update and announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Q4 2024 Financial and Business Highlights:




  • 488% YoY increase in Q4 Software as a Service (“SaaS”) subscription revenue


  • 80% YoY Q4 revenue growth


  • 194% YoY increase in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”)


  • 59% YoY improvement in Q4 net loss


  • 73% YoY improvement in Q4 cash flow from operations





Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, said, "Our fourth quarter results demonstrate the powerful and accelerating transformation we've undergone in the past year, with SaaS subscription revenue up 488% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, that’s 14x growth for the entire year. This further validates our strategic pivot to a subscription-first business model, and I am incredibly excited about what lies ahead with our fourth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth with net income and subscription revenue improvement over the past four quarters.”




Financial Results



Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $629,000, as compared to approximately $350,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $279,000, or 80%. The increase in revenue for the quarter was due primarily to an increase in subscription revenue related to our SaaS business, as well as an increase in platform fees, revenue related to our traditional debt business. In 2024, the Company started to market its lender marketplace: Janover Pro, its equity marketplace: Janover Engage, and its artificial intelligence technology: Janover AI (as a software as a service). Subscription Revenue also includes Janover Connect (formerly known as Groundbreaker), our real estate syndication software and investor portal and our Insurtech subsidiary. The revenue derived from these SaaS subscriptions will be recognized over the term of the SaaS agreement. Subscription revenue was approximately $480,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $32,000 for the same period the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, approximately 23% of our total revenue was recurring revenue, compared to less than 1%, as there was only a minimal amount of recurring revenue in fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2025, we will continue to focus on transitioning from transactional debt revenue to the more predictable and profitable recurring SaaS subscription revenue. At December 31, 2024, our ARR reached approximately $812,000, compared to approximately $276,000 in the prior year, an increase of 194%. The recurring revenue in the prior year represented our acquisition of Groundbreaker, rebranded as Janover Connect, in November 2023. ARR increased sequentially by approximately 69%, which was approximately $480,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. ARR represents an annualization of our recurring revenue, which assumes a full year of revenue.



Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $486,000 as compared to approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $691,000, or 59%. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $2.7 million as compared to approximately $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $647,000, or 19%. The reduction to our net loss for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was primarily due to significant cost cutting across the organization and one-time IPO-related expenses and stock issuances for services in the prior year.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

$ Growth

% Growth






Platform fees
$443,661

$318,670

$124,991

39
%


Subscription revenue
185,220

31,520

153,700

488
%


Total revenue
628,881

350,190

278,691

80
%


Annual recurring revenue (ARR)
811,884

276,127

535,757

194
%





About Janover Inc.



Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.



We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).



To view the latest investor presentation, please visit


https://ir.janover.co/


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 1-A related to the public offering (SEC File No. 024-12458) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.




Company Contact:



Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO


Tel: (561) 782-2788


Email:

IR@janover.co


























































































































































JANOVER INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



















December 31,


December 31,









2024


2023


ASSETS








Total current assets


2,935,081


5,292,177


Total assets

$
4,375,775

$
6,683,825












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Total current liabilities


592,887


675,095


Total liabilities


873,844


867,847


Total stockholders' equity


3,501,931


5,815,978


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$
4,375,775

$
6,683,825



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































JANOVER INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS













Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:








Platform fees

$
443,661


$
318,670


$
1,619,577


$
1,971,635

Subscription revenue


185,220



31,520



480,083



31,520

Total Revenues


628,881



350,190



2,099,660



2,003,155

Cost of revenues


7,599



-



31,897



-

Gross profit


621,282



350,190



2,067,763



2,003,155










Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing


368,488



601,840



1,496,640



1,975,219

Research and development


176,223



349,629



654,803



792,131

General and administrative


622,030



643,728



2,612,603



2,639,785

Depreciation and amortization


50,714



805



223,982



912

Impairment expense


83,219



-



83,219



-

Total operating expenses


1,300,674



1,596,002



5,071,247



5,408,047

Loss from operations


(679,392
)


(1,245,812
)


(3,003,484
)


(3,404,892
)










Other income:








Total other income


193,319



68,583



276,700



31,098

Net loss

$
(486,073
)

$
(1,177,229
)

$
(2,726,784
)

$
(3,373,794
)










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted


1,413,510



1,313,667



1,395,040



1,056,447










Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$
(0.34
)

$
(0.90
)

$
(1.95
)

$
(3.19
)





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JNVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.