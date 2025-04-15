Janover Inc. CEO Joseph Onorati to Speak at Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Digital Assets Symposium

Janover Inc. CEO Joseph Onorati will speak at Canaccord Genuity’s Digital Assets Symposium on April 16, 2025.

Janover Inc. announced that CEO Joseph Onorati will speak at the Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Digital Assets Symposium on April 16, 2025. The company has implemented a new treasury policy, allocating its primary treasury reserve to Solana (SOL), aiming to offer investors exposure to the Solana ecosystem. Janover, which operates an AI-powered online platform for the commercial real estate sector, provides data, software subscriptions, and services to a wide range of real estate professionals, serving over one million web users annually. The press release also includes a section on forward-looking statements, which highlights the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with future performance and business conditions.

CEO Joseph Onorati will be speaking at a prominent industry event, increasing visibility and credibility for Janover Inc.

The company has adopted a new treasury policy allocating its principal holding to Solana (SOL), providing investors with access to the Solana ecosystem and economic exposure to its investment.

Janover serves over one million web users annually, demonstrating a significant user base and potential market reach within the commercial real estate industry.

Adoption of a treasury policy heavily investing in Solana (SOL) exposes the company to significant market volatility and potential impairment charges, which could adversely affect the financial stability of Janover Inc.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces inherent uncertainties, suggesting a lack of assurance in the company's future performance and financial health.

General economic conditions and regulatory complexities pose additional risks, indicating that the company's growth and operational strategies may be at risk from external factors beyond its control.

When is Joseph Onorati speaking at the Digital Assets Symposium?

Joseph Onorati will be speaking on April 16, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

What is Janover's new treasury policy?

Janover has adopted a treasury policy that allocates its principal holding to Solana (SOL) to provide investor access to the ecosystem.

How does Janover connect with the real estate industry?

Janover connects the commercial real estate industry through data, software subscriptions, and value-added services for property professionals.

Who does Janover serve annually?

Janover serves over one million web users, including property owners, developers, lenders, and other stakeholders in commercial real estate.

What risks are associated with Janover's forward-looking statements?

Risks include market price fluctuations of SOL, interest rate volatility, regulatory changes, and other economic and operational uncertainties.

$JNVR Insider Trading Activity

$JNVR insiders have traded $JNVR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE JANOVER (CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 738,632 shares for an estimated $3,999,996.

$JNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JNVR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOCA RATON, FL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joseph Onorati will be speaking at Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Digital Assets Symposium on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.







About Janover Inc.







Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company intends to provide investors a way to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company’s treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.





We are an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:









ir@defidevcorp.com













Media Contact:







Prosek Partners







pro-ddc@prosek.com

















