News & Insights

Stocks
JNVR

Janover enters licensing agreement with commercial real estate services firm

November 04, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Janover (JNVR) announced a licensing agreement with one of the nation’s top 20 publicly traded commercial real estate professional services firms. Through this partnership, Janover’s AI tools will be deployed to enhance client engagement and streamline communication, setting a new standard for service and efficiency in commercial real estate. This agreement marks a milestone in Janover’s transition to subscription revenue including licensing its highly customized conversational artificial intelligence. The AI tools will be rolled out and tested in a phased deployment as Janover works closely with interested parties to deliver the maximum amount of value as seamlessly as possible.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JNVR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.