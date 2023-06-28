JanOne Files Intl Patent Application For Low Dose Naltrexone For Chronic Pain

(RTTNews) - JanOne Inc. (JAN), a biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing treatments for chronic diseases, has submitted an international patent application for the use of low dose naltrexone in addressing chronic pain. The application aims to strengthen JanOne's plans to provide relief to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome or CRPS.

JanOne's drug candidate, Jan123, utilizes a novel formulation and dosing strategy that is expected to offer advantages in treating this orphan disease, which currently lacks FDA-approved treatments.

CRPS causes severe and enduring pain, often leading patients to resort to opioid pain medications. Jan123 has the potential to offer hope to CRPS patients, and JanOne looks forward to conducting a large-scale clinical trial to pave the way for FDA approval.

