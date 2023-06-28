News & Insights

Markets
JAN

JanOne Files Intl Patent Application For Low Dose Naltrexone For Chronic Pain

June 28, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - JanOne Inc. (JAN), a biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing treatments for chronic diseases, has submitted an international patent application for the use of low dose naltrexone in addressing chronic pain. The application aims to strengthen JanOne's plans to provide relief to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome or CRPS.

JanOne's drug candidate, Jan123, utilizes a novel formulation and dosing strategy that is expected to offer advantages in treating this orphan disease, which currently lacks FDA-approved treatments.

CRPS causes severe and enduring pain, often leading patients to resort to opioid pain medications. Jan123 has the potential to offer hope to CRPS patients, and JanOne looks forward to conducting a large-scale clinical trial to pave the way for FDA approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.