Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Synovus Financial (SNV)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is 39.05. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.01% from its latest reported closing price of 30.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,436MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 134,769K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,982K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,786K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,852K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 99.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,492K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,199K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,112K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,717K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

See all Synovus Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.