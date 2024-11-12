Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCPK:SABK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.69% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for South Atlantic Bancshares is $15.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.90 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.69% from its latest reported closing price of $12.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for South Atlantic Bancshares is 62MM, an increase of 33.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Atlantic Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABK is 0.44%, an increase of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 405K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 16.68% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 290K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

