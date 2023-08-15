Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shore Bancshares is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of 11.39.

The projected annual revenue for Shore Bancshares is 116MM, a decrease of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

Shore Bancshares Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.02%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shore Bancshares. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHBI is 0.07%, a decrease of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 13,516K shares. The put/call ratio of SHBI is 8.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 1,981K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 20.47% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 993K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 45.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 42.85% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 557K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 19.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 510K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 402K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Shore Bancshares Background Information

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. The Bank operates 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

