Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Princeton Bancorp (BPRN)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Princeton Bancorp (NasdaqGS:BPRN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.29% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Princeton Bancorp is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.29% from its latest reported closing price of $31.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Princeton Bancorp is 90MM, an increase of 29.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Princeton Bancorp. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPRN is 0.03%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.36% to 3,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 553K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 60.60% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 341K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 319K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 13.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 192K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 142K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 19.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ('FDIC').

