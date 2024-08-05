Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Northwest Natural Holding (NWN)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Northwest Natural Holding is $43.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of $38.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northwest Natural Holding is 1,068MM, a decrease of 6.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northwest Natural Holding. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWN is 0.12%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 33,613K shares. The put/call ratio of NWN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,494K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 6.69% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,739K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 92.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 1,151.20% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,574K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing an increase of 24.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,102K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 948K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 91.84% over the last quarter.

Northwest Natural Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities. NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 65,000 people through about 26,000 connections.

