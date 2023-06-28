Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades NNN REIT (NNN)

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NNN REIT is 49.90. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of 42.14.

The projected annual revenue for NNN REIT is 803MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in NNN REIT. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNN is 0.27%, a decrease of 16.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 182,548K shares. The put/call ratio of NNN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 8,546K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 41.70% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 8,441K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,020K shares, representing a decrease of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,899K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,977K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,775K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,604K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 7.89% over the last quarter.

National Retail Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

