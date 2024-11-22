Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades National Bankshares (NKSH)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for National Bankshares (NasdaqCM:NKSH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.46% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for National Bankshares is $30.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.55 to a high of $31.76. The average price target represents an increase of 0.46% from its latest reported closing price of $30.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Bankshares is 62MM, an increase of 43.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bankshares. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKSH is 0.03%, an increase of 34.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.29% to 2,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 456K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 157K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares , representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 15.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 146K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 138K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 46.59% over the last quarter.

National Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 25 full-service offices and one loan production office throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.