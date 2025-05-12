Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Middlesex Water (NasdaqGS:MSEX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.19% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Middlesex Water is $67.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.19% from its latest reported closing price of $59.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Middlesex Water is 217MM, an increase of 10.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middlesex Water. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSEX is 0.08%, an increase of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 16,860K shares. The put/call ratio of MSEX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,471K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 9.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,142K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 20.25% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 718K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing a decrease of 35.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 19.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 553K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 22.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 496K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Middlesex Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey and a 2020 Superstar in Business in Delaware, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of its employees, customers, and shareholders. The company invests in its people, its infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

