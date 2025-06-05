Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glacier Bancorp is $49.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of $41.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glacier Bancorp is 1,010MM, an increase of 22.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glacier Bancorp. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBCI is 0.21%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 123,323K shares. The put/call ratio of GBCI is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,505K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares , representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,682K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,494K shares , representing an increase of 32.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 38.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,698K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,681K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,546K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 3,071K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Glacier Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

