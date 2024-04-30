Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Fulton Financial (FULT)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Fulton Financial (NasdaqGS:FULT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.99% Downside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial is 16.47. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.99% from its latest reported closing price of 16.80.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial is 926MM, a decrease of 10.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULT is -3.12%, an increase of 3,567.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 134,848K shares. The put/call ratio of FULT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,549K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,435K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 18.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,204K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 22.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,180K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,622K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 23.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,573K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fulton Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulton, a $25.5 billion, Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates approximately 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

