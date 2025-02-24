Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades First Financial (THFF)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for First Financial (NasdaqGS:THFF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.03% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Financial is $53.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.03% from its latest reported closing price of $50.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial is 229MM, an increase of 13.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THFF is 0.09%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 11,020K shares. The put/call ratio of THFF is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Financial holds 762K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 41.01% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 377K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 10.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 358K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 20.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 276K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 1.61% over the last quarter.

First Financial - Indiana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services.

