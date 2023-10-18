Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades FB Financial (FBK)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.42% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is 34.30. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.42% from its latest reported closing price of 28.72.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 588MM, an increase of 20.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

FB Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on September 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $28.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 34,269K shares. The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,660K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 17.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,473K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 15.46% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,526K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 10.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,114K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 976K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 20.51% over the last quarter.

FB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

