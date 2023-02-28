Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH)

On February 27, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.34% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $306.35. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.34% from its latest reported closing price of $210.78.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is $3,242MM, an increase of 39.09%. The projected annual EPS is $5.41, an increase of 84.39%.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,040K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 50.56% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,121K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 49.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,071K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 51.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,846K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,633K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 99.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 187 owner(s) or 11.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.54%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 114,310K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.