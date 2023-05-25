Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades CVB Financial (CVBF)

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.55% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVB Financial is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 52.55% from its latest reported closing price of 12.37.

The projected annual revenue for CVB Financial is 587MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

CVB Financial Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 received the payment on April 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $12.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 6.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVB Financial. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVBF is 0.18%, a decrease of 20.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 122,615K shares. The put/call ratio of CVBF is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,580K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 37.32% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,358K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 69.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,028K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,827K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 51.10% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,579K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 17.13% over the last quarter.

CVB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Key filings for this company:

