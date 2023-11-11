Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Community West Bancshares (CWBC)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.11% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community West Bancshares is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 5.11% from its latest reported closing price of 13.10.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community West Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWBC is 0.17%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 2,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 626K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 353K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 316K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 194K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 166K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 70.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 208.14% over the last quarter.

Community West Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community West Bank is the largest publicly traded and only community bank headquartered and serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with full-service banking branch offices in Goleta, Oxnard, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Ventura. Founded in 1989, the bank has grown to over one billion dollars in assets.Community West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community West Bancshares, a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. In April 2020, Community West Bank was awarded a 'Premier' rating by The Findley Reports.In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

