Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Citizens Financial Services (NasdaqCM:CZFS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.57% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Services is 62.22. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 52.57% from its latest reported closing price of 40.78.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Services is 103MM, an increase of 13.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.18.

Citizens Financial Services Declares $0.49 Dividend

On March 5, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZFS is 0.04%, an increase of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 1,161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 107K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 17.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern holds 88K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 88K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 24.56% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

