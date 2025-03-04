Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for ChoiceOne Financial Services (NasdaqCM:COFS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for ChoiceOne Financial Services is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of $31.75 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChoiceOne Financial Services. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COFS is 0.07%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.40% to 4,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 476K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing an increase of 25.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFS by 35.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 248K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 243K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFS by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 224K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFS by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 188K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFS by 41.67% over the last quarter.

Choiceone Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for ChoiceOne Bank headquartered in Sparta, Michigan. ChoiceOne has always taken the lead in providing innovative services and technology. The bank’s customers have come to rely on digital banking including mobile banking, mobile deposits, innovative payroll solutions, online loan applications, online account opening, and digital mobile savings tools.

