Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades California Water Service Group (CWT)

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.01% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Water Service Group is 58.82. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from its latest reported closing price of 52.05.

The projected annual revenue for California Water Service Group is 887MM, an increase of 11.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Water Service Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWT is 0.15%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 48,164K shares. The put/call ratio of CWT is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,999K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 8.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,357K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 9.31% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 2,190K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing a decrease of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 14.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,705K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,524K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

California Water Service Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

