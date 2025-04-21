Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Banner (BANR)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Banner (NasdaqGS:BANR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.12% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banner is $78.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.12% from its latest reported closing price of $60.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banner is 658MM, an increase of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banner. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANR is 0.18%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 42,062K shares. The put/call ratio of BANR is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,174K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,772K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,702K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 21.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,380K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,076K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Banner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banner Corporation is a $15.03 billion bank holding company operating a commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans.

