Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (LSE:0HHU)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for ARMOUR Residential REIT (LSE:0HHU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT is 17.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.96 GBX to a high of 20.74 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of 21.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT is 236MM, an increase of 426.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HHU is 0.11%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.51% to 42,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,599K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHU by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHU by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,629K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 46.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHU by 85.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,454K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHU by 1.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,420K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHU by 4.91% over the last quarter.

