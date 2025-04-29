Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. - Preferred Stock (ARR.PRC)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ARR.PRC) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR.PRC is 0.30%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 1,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 621K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 385K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR.PRC by 24.07% over the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR.PRC by 3.43% over the last quarter.

RIET - Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 16.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR.PRC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

FSRRX - Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.