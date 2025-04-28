Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT is $17.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from its latest reported closing price of $16.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT is 363MM, an increase of 709.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR is 0.11%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.05% to 42,974K shares. The put/call ratio of ARR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,599K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,629K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 46.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 85.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,454K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 1.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,420K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 4.91% over the last quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

