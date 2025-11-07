Stocks
Janney Montgomery Scott Maintains Great Elm Capital (GECC) Neutral Recommendation

November 07, 2025 — 07:05 am EST

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott maintained coverage of Great Elm Capital (NasdaqGM:GECC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.48% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Great Elm Capital is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 41.48% from its latest reported closing price of $7.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Great Elm Capital is 38MM, a decrease of 19.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Elm Capital. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 41.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GECC is 0.21%, an increase of 43.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 1,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Right Capital Management holds 798K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 142K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECC by 65.22% over the last quarter.

Ethos Financial Group holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

