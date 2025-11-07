Janney Montgomery Scott Maintains Great Elm Capital - Corporate Bond (GECCO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott maintained coverage of Great Elm Capital - Corporate Bond (NasdaqGM:GECCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.64% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Great Elm Capital - Corporate Bond is $34.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.46 to a high of $40.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.64% from its latest reported closing price of $25.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Great Elm Capital - Corporate Bond is 38MM, a decrease of 19.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Elm Capital - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GECCO is 0.68%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 691K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 691K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECCO by 12.25% over the last quarter.

