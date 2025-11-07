Janney Montgomery Scott Maintains Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott maintained coverage of Encore Capital Group (NasdaqGS:ECPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.67% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group is $58.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 23.67% from its latest reported closing price of $47.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Capital Group is 1,574MM, an increase of 7.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.09%, an increase of 30.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 30,530K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,039K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 10.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,406K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,308K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 10.91% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,135K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares , representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 795K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 84.96% over the last quarter.

