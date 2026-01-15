Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of West Coast Community Bancorp (WCCB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCPK:WCCB) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Coast Community Bancorp. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCCB is 1.94%, an increase of 38.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.98% to 603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing a decrease of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCCB by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 295K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCCB by 27.91% over the last quarter.

