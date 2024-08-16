Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Two Harbors Investment (TWO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.42% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Two Harbors Investment is $14.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.42% from its latest reported closing price of $13.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Two Harbors Investment is 99MM, a decrease of 80.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWO is 0.13%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 78,456K shares. The put/call ratio of TWO is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,997K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,439K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,197K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 2.16% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,295K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,222K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 9.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,535K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares , representing an increase of 15.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 3.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,643K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a Maryland corporation focused on investing, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related investments. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company selectively acquires and manages an investment portfolio of its target assets, which is constructed to generate attractive returns through market cycles. The Company focuses on security selection and implement a relative value investment approach across various sectors within the mortgage market. Its target assets include the following: Agency RMBS (which includes inverse interest-only Agency securities classified as Agency Derivatives for purposes of U.S. GAAP), meaning RMBS whose principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (or Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (or Fannie Mae), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (or Freddie Mac); Mortgage servicing rights (MSR); and Other financial assets comprising approximately 5% to 10% of the portfolio.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.