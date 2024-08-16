Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (TWO.PRB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TWO.PRB) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWO.PRB is 0.75%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 3,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 973K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRB by 2.23% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 777K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 561K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRB by 5.34% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRB by 2.88% over the last quarter.

CMALX - Crawford Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 146K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.