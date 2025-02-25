Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.77% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is $39.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.77% from its latest reported closing price of $32.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Energy Infrastructure. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 16.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEI is 0.20%, an increase of 85.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.12% to 40,256K shares. The put/call ratio of SEI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,488K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 2,399K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,291K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing a decrease of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 38.40% over the last quarter.

Brightline Capital Management holds 1,114K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 271.02% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 980K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.