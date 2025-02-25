News & Insights

Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) with Buy Recommendation

February 25, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

February 25, 2025

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.77% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is $39.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.77% from its latest reported closing price of $32.46 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Energy Infrastructure. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 16.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEI is 0.20%, an increase of 85.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.12% to 40,256K shares. SEI / Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SEI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEI / Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,488K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 2,399K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,291K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing a decrease of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 38.40% over the last quarter.

Brightline Capital Management holds 1,114K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 271.02% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 980K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

