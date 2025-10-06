Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SKWD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.78% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is $62.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.78% from its latest reported closing price of $48.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is 1,159MM, a decrease of 7.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKWD is 0.27%, an increase of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 51,556K shares. The put/call ratio of SKWD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,230K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,213K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,790K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares , representing an increase of 31.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 87.83% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares , representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,380K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 80.52% over the last quarter.

