Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Sila Realty Trust (SILA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 2,361K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Prudential Financial holds 846K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 756K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 747K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 734K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

Sila Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

sila realty trust, inc. is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in tampa, florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. formed in 2013, sila realty trust, inc. is run by the key executives of its former sponsor who have been integral to the company’s execution of its strategy, growth and success. mission: our mission is to create value for our company by investing in and managing strategic real estate assets using our proven industry expertise, unwavering integrity and collaborative approach, while providing an environment where employees feel recognized, valued and rewarded. vision: to be the preeminent provider of capital solutions for our current and future tenants and partners.

