Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NasdaqCM:SEVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Seven Hills Realty Trust is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of $13.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Seven Hills Realty Trust is 35MM, an increase of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Hills Realty Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEVN is 0.09%, an increase of 47.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.75% to 4,418K shares. The put/call ratio of SEVN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 484K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 307K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 2.36% over the last quarter.

REM - iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF holds 187K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 19.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 179K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust, is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc.. Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

