Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of USCB Financial Holdings Inc - (USCB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of USCB Financial Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:USCB) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.09% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for USCB Financial Holdings Inc - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.09% from its latest reported closing price of 10.92.
The projected annual revenue for USCB Financial Holdings Inc - is 81MM, an increase of 19.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 4,486K shares representing 22.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 965K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 43.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 142.58% over the last quarter.
Alliancebernstein holds 895K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 31.08% over the last quarter.
RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 828K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
RMB Capital Management holds 828K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
