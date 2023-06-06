Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Stem Inc - (STEM) with New Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Stem Inc - (NYSE:STEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.29% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stem Inc - is 9.55. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 64.29% from its latest reported closing price of 5.81.

The projected annual revenue for Stem Inc - is 654MM, an increase of 67.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 105,486K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 7,970K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares, representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 22.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,531K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,460K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 40.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,295K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing an increase of 46.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 17.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,833K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 38.30% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,788K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 90.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 540.91% over the last quarter.

Stem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

Key filings for this company:

