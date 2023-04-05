Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) with Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Solaredge Technologies with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.69% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaredge Technologies is $373.83. The forecasts range from a low of $308.05 to a high of $474.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.69% from its latest reported closing price of $292.77.

The projected annual revenue for Solaredge Technologies is $4,101MM, an increase of 31.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSBDX - Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 76.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 219.03% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HGXAX - Hartford Global Impact Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 36.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 87.40% over the last quarter.

AIEQ - AI Powered Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 69.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaredge Technologies. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.46%, an increase of 16.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 51,520K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

