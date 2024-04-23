Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.92% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Palmer Square Capital BDC is 17.08. The forecasts range from a low of 16.66 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.92% from its latest reported closing price of 16.44.

The projected annual revenue for Palmer Square Capital BDC is 101MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arlington Partners holds 373K shares.

Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam BDC ETF - holds 73K shares.

Confluence Investment Management holds 50K shares.

