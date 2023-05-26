Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of OPAL Fuels Inc - (OPAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of OPAL Fuels Inc - (NASDAQ:OPAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for OPAL Fuels Inc - is 12.58. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 105.56% from its latest reported closing price of 6.12.

The projected annual revenue for OPAL Fuels Inc - is 497MM, an increase of 116.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPAL Fuels Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAL is 0.11%, a decrease of 28.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 11,740K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAL is 7.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 3,060K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 1,883K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPAL by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 1,800K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,797K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPAL by 33.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 91.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPAL by 999.48% over the last quarter.

