Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Microvast Holdings (MVST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 350.83% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microvast Holdings is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 350.83% from its latest reported closing price of 1.81.

The projected annual revenue for Microvast Holdings is 436MM, an increase of 93.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvast Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVST is 0.03%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.55% to 59,509K shares. The put/call ratio of MVST is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 6,171K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,446K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 17.20% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,729K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,010K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,658K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DRIV - Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds 4,121K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,377K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,151K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares, representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Microvast Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

