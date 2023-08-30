Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Macatawa Bank (MCBC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macatawa Bank is 11.48. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 25.68% from its latest reported closing price of 9.13.

The projected annual revenue for Macatawa Bank is 112MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

Macatawa Bank Declares $0.08 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macatawa Bank. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBC is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 15,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,390K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 6.69% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 993K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 21.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 866K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 2.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 630K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Macatawa Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past ten consecutive years as one of 'West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

